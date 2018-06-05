Yankees' Josh Breaux: Bronx bound as second-round selection

The Yankees have selected Breaux with the 61st overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

A top junior college prospect from this draft, Breaux impressed scouts while facing more advanced pitching in the Cape Cod League last year, finishing fifth in the league in homers with six. Best of all, he doesn't have to sell out completely for his power -- Breaux has decent bat-to-ball skills. He's improved defensively and he has a strong arm behind the plate, which gives him a good chance to stick at catcher.