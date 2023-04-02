Donaldson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Giants.
His eighth-inning blast off Taylor Rogers -- Donaldson's first homer of the year -- brought the Yankees to within a run, only for the Giants to tack on some insurance in the top of the ninth. The 37-year-old third baseman may not have much left in the tank after a rough 2022 that saw him hit only 15 homers in 132 games with a career-low .682 OPS, but Donaldson is still capable of punishing a mistake.
More News
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Goes deep twice Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Slow start in spring training•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Viewed as primary option at 3B•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: On bench for afternoon game•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Heads to bench Friday•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Takes seat Sunday•