Donaldson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Giants.

His eighth-inning blast off Taylor Rogers -- Donaldson's first homer of the year -- brought the Yankees to within a run, only for the Giants to tack on some insurance in the top of the ninth. The 37-year-old third baseman may not have much left in the tank after a rough 2022 that saw him hit only 15 homers in 132 games with a career-low .682 OPS, but Donaldson is still capable of punishing a mistake.

