Donaldson went 1-for-4 with one homer, four RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's victory over the Rays.

Donaldson hit a walk-off grand slam off lefty reliever Jalen Beeks with nobody out in the 10th inning. The 36-year-old is significantly better on the road with a .817 OPS and nine home runs in 192 at-bats compared to a .554 OPS and three home runs in 158 at-bats at home. Add this third baseman to the list of struggling Yankees as he has a .138 batting average and .241 slugging percentage in 29 at-bats during his last eight games.