Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Phillies that Donaldson's right hamstring injury isn't expected to be too serious, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Donaldson could still undergo an MRI, which would reveal more about the severity of his injury. At this juncture, though, the team doesn't seem to be fearing an extended absence. The Yankees are off Thursday before starting a weekend series in Baltimore.