Donaldson (oblique) took batting practice before Sunday's game against the Twins and is likely to play in rehab games before coming off the injured list, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Donaldson is eligible to come off the injured list now, but the Yankees will have the third baseman sit at least a couple more days and then likely head to the minors to work out some rust. The 37-year-old should be starting games at the hot corner for New York before the end of the week.