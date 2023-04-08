Donaldson was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right hamstring strain, retroactive to April 6.

Manager Aaron Boone indicated Friday that a move to the injured list was likely for Donaldson, and that transaction is now official. The veteran third baseman will be eligible to be activated April 16, though it's unclear if he's expected to be healthy by that point. DJ LeMahieu should operate as New York's primary third baseman in the meantime, but Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Oswaldo Cabrera could also be in the mix.