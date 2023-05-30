Donaldson (hamstring) will play for Double-A Somerset on Tuesday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Donaldson was initially sent out on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but he'll now shift to Double-A after the team re-evaluated him Sunday. He'll likely see at-bats throughout the week before potentially being reinstated for the Yankees' upcoming weekend series against the Dodgers.