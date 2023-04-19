Donaldson said Wednesday that he has been pulled off his rehab assignment at Double-A Somerset and underwent an MRI on his ailing right hamstring following a setback, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Donaldson felt his hamstring tighten up again while playing in his first rehab game with Somerset on Tuesday. The results of the MRI aren't in yet, but he'll have his timeline for a return pushed back at least a few days while his status is in limbo. Even if his setback results in only a brief time away from his rehab assignment, Donaldson could struggle to make it back from the 10-day injured list before the end of April.