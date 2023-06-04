Donaldson is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Donaldson started the past two games after being activated from the injured list Thursday, and he'll take a seat Sunday after he went 2-for-8 with two home runs and three RBI. DJ LeMahieu will start at third base while Giancarlo Stanton serves as the designated hitter.
