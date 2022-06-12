site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Donaldson is not in Sunday's lineup against the Cubs.
Donaldson is hitting .219 with zero home runs and one steal in 32 at-bats this month. DJ LeMahieu will start at third base.
