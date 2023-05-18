Donaldson (hamstring) said Thursday he recently sliced his thumb which has delayed him from beginning a rehab assignment, Max Goodman of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Donaldson said Thursday that he was "putting something together" with his daughter when he suffered the cut. It's not a huge setback -- his hamstring is almost fully healed -- but he might not get into minor-league rehab games until sometime next week. The veteran third baseman has been on the shelf since early April.