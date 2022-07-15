Donaldson exited Thursday's game against the Reds after being hit by a pitch on his right hand, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Donaldson was out of the starting lineup Thursday but came in to pinch hit in the eighth inning. He was hit by a 95 mph fastball and originally tried to stay in the game prior to being lifted for Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Donaldson can be considered day-to-day for the time being, but he will likely have imaging done that will shed further light on his status.