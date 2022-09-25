Donaldson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Donaldson started the past 12 games and will head to the bench after he posted an .864 OPS with three home runs during that span. Marwin Gonzalez will take over at the hot corner in Sunday's series finale.
More News
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Delivers walkoff single•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Goes deep again Saturday•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Homers, drives in three•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Homers in return•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Back in action Saturday•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Placed on paternity list•