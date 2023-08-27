Donaldson (calf) took batting practice against right-hander Luis Gil at the Yankees' spring complex in Florida on Saturday, per MLB.com.

Donaldson has been ramping up his activity for several weeks, resuming on-field work July 30 and advancing to outfield sprints Aug. 20. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the slugger's live hitting session Saturday went well and indicated that Donaldson could go on a minor-league rehab assignment in the near future. However, the veteran is on the 60-day IL and isn't eligible to be activated until mid-September.