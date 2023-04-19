Donaldson has been pulled off his rehab assignment and underwent an MRI on his ailing right hamstring following a setback, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Donaldson felt his hamstring tighten up again while playing in a rehab game with Double-A Somerset on Tuesday. The results of the MRI aren't in yet, but he'll be shut down for a while regardless. Donaldson had been set to return soon but his timetable is now open-ended.