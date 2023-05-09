Donaldson (hamstring) will go through another week of "intense baseball activities" before starting a rehab assignment, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told Max Goodman of The Newark Star-Ledger.

It had seemed like a rehab assignment for Donaldson was imminent, but he'll need to get through a few more days of workouts first. That would seem to put him on a timetable to return toward the end of the month, if all goes well. Donaldson has been out since early April with a right hamstring strain.