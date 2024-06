The Yankees selected Maciejewski's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

The left-hander was up in the big leagues for a few days in April but was quickly removed from the 40-man roster after one scoreless appearance. Maciejewski has a 4.28 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 27:9 K:BB across 27.1 innings at Triple-A this year and will now receive another look with the Yankees.