Smith is slashing .328/.455/.655 with eight home runs, three triples, 22 RBI and 15 stolen bases in 32 games between Low-A Tampa and High-A Hudson Valley.

Smith, the Yankees' second-round pick in the 2019 first-year player draft, played in 33 games for short-season Staten Island in 2019, batting .324 over 111 at-bats. After having his development stalled by the cancelled 2020 minor-league campaign, the infielder has advanced through two levels of A-ball with ease this year despite missing much of May with a hand injury. He's one month away from turning 24, so a move to Double-A may not be far away.