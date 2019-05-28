Stowers has slashed .385/.429/.923 with four homers over his last six games for Low-A Charleston.

Stowers has his power stroking working for the RiverDogs as he slugged four long balls over a three-game period last week after hitting just one on the season prior to that stretch. The hot hitting has boosted the 22-year-old outfielder's slash line up to .287/.376/.465 through 157 at-bats in the South Atlantic League, and he's also stolen 13 bases in 18 attempts.