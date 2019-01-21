Yankees' Josh Stowers: Shipped to Yankees

Stowers was traded to the Yankees on Monday as part of a three-team deal that sent Sonny Gray and Reiver Sanmartin to the Reds and Shed Long to the Mariners, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Stowers was selected with the 54th pick in the 2018 first-year player draft. The 21-year-old held his own in his first taste of professional ball, slashing .260/.380/.410 with five homers and 20 stolen bases in 58 games for short-season Everett. Look for the speedy outfielder to return to the lower minors in 2019 to continue his development.