Yankees' Josh Stowers: Shipped to Yankees
Stowers was traded to the Yankees on Monday as part of a three-team deal that sent Sonny Gray and Reiver Sanmartin to the Reds and Shed Long to the Mariners, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Stowers was selected with the 54th pick in the 2018 first-year player draft. The 21-year-old held his own in his first taste of professional ball, slashing .260/.380/.410 with five homers and 20 stolen bases in 58 games for short-season Everett. Look for the speedy outfielder to return to the lower minors in 2019 to continue his development.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers 1.0
Can Luke Voit keep it going? Is there more to Joe Musgrove than meets the eye? Scott White...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Guys like Joey Gallo and Jack Flaherty have already established themselves as worthwhile assets...
-
Scott White's Busts 1.0
A couple star pitchers, an MVP finalist and a Rookie of the Year finalist all crack Scott White's...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
Who are the prospects worth knowing in Fantasy Baseball? Scott White shares his top 100, taking...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine