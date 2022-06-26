Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Sears could be called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this week to make a spot start with the Yankees, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The Yankees have all five of their starting pitchers in optimal health, but Boone is still eager to temporarily add another arm to the mix in an effort to afford each member of the rotation some added rest amid a heavy schedule of games. According to Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune, Sears was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, which seemingly supports the notion that he's on track to join the Yankees for their three-game series with the Athletics to begin the week. In his first MLB start May 25 against the Orioles, Sears struck out five over five scoreless innings.