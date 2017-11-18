Yankees' JP Sears: Dealt to Yankees

Sears was traded to the Yankees along with Juan Then in exchange for Nick Rumbelow, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Sears, who was drafted in the 11th round by the Mariners in 2017, compiled an impressive 0.65 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 51:12 K:BB across 27.2 innings in his first taste of pro-ball. The 21-year-old pitcher has always flashed a high-strikeout potential, as he lead all of Division I baseball with 142 strikeouts in 95.1 innings during his junior season at The Citadel before turning pro.