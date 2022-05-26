Sears (2-0) earned the win Wednesday against the Orioles after giving up three hits with five strikeouts and two walks over five scoreless innings. He was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after the contest.

It's not a major surprise Sears was demoted after being called up for a spot start in the wake of Sunday's doubleheader against the White Sox, but it's still a tough draw after delivering a strong performance. The 26-year-old generated 10 swinging strikes and didn't allow an extra-base hit. Sears will return to the rotation for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but he should be in the mix throughout the rest of the season whenever the Yankees require a spot starter.