The Yankees recalled Sears from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and designated him as the 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader in Houston.

Sears will be available as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen for both ends of the twin bill before likely returning to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday. Though the Yankees have an opening in the rotation with Luis Severino (lat) recently landing on the injured list, the team is expected to turn to Domingo German (shoulder) -- who is on the 60-day IL but is ready for activation -- rather than Sears when a fifth starter is needed for the first time coming out of the All-Star break.