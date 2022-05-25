Sears was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and will start Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

The 26-year-old was reported as Wednesday's expected starter earlier in the day, and he's now officially been added to the big-league roster. Sears made his MLB debut earlier this season and has two scoreless innings out of the bullpen, but it now time for his first major-league start. The left-hander has been dominant at Triple-A this year with a 1.25 ERA, 0.61 WHIP and 30:2 K:BB across 21.2 innings. It'll likely only be a spot start for Sears since the regular five-man rotation is healthy.