Sears was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes/Barre on Sunday.
Sears was optioned less than a week ago, but the Yankees are allowed to bring him back since they are placing a player on the injured list (Ron Marinaccio) in the corresponding move. The 26-year-old lefty hasn't pitched at any level since his June 28 outing against Oakland, so he will be available for multiple innings behind Jordan Montgomery on Sunday. Sears has impressed with a spotless ERA and eight strikeouts against four walks in his first four major-league appearances (12.2 innings).