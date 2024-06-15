Yankees manager Aaron Boone stated early this week that Brubaker (elbow) is "getting ready to go out on an assignment," per MLB.com.

Brubaker is over 14 months removed from Tommy John surgery and has been throwing to live hitters for about five weeks. The 30-year-old hasn't pitched in a game since the 2022 season, so he'll presumably need a rehab assignment consisting of several starts. Brubaker could be ready to join the big-league club around the All-Star break, but given the success of the team's starting staff thus far and the impending return of Gerrit Cole (elbow), there doesn't appear to be room in the rotation for Brubaker at the moment.