Brubaker (oblique) tossed a live batting practice session Wednesday, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Brubaker appears to be facing no restrictions to open spring training, suggesting that he's made a full recovery from his April 2023 Tommy John surgery, as well as the oblique strain he suffered in mid-July that ended up keeping him on the Yankees' 60-day injured list all season. Though the right-hander has worked almost exclusively as a starter throughout his career, a long-relief role may represent Brubaker's clearest path to a spot on the Yankees' Opening Day roster. Brubaker doesn't have any minor-league options remaining, so the Yankees would have to designate him for assignment if he's unable to secure a roster spot coming out of spring training.