The Yankees transferred Brubaker's (elbow) rehab assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Brubaker made one appearance with Double-A Somerset and will continue his rehab at Triple-A. The 30-year-old has been recovering from Tommy John surgery since April on 2023 and is approaching a return to big-league action. It's unclear how many outings Brubaker will need at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but it's likely he'll be back sometime in July.