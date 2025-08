The Yankees are expected to designate Brubaker for assignment Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Brubaker has managed a 3.38 ERA in 12 relief appearances for the Yankees, but it's come with an uninspiring 10:9 K:BB over 16 frames. The 31-year-old didn't pitch in the majors in 2023 or 2024 while recovering from multiple injuries, including Tommy John surgery. Brubaker will likely pass through waivers unclaimed.