Brubaker (oblique) agreed to a one-year contract with the Yankees to avoid arbitration Friday.

Brubaker began the 2024 season sidelined while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He was able to begin a rehab assignment in mid-June but that was halted by an oblique injury, and he was limited to only 16.2 innings across four levels of the minor leagues in 2024. Brubaker is expected to be healthy to begin the 2025 campaign.