The Yankees transferred the rehab assignment of Brubaker (ribs) to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, per MLB.com.

Brubaker made a start for the Triple-A club after being transferred Tuesday and allowed five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two batters over three innings. Prior to that outing, he had yielded just one earned run across 9.2 frames with a 6:3 K:BB across three minor-league games between New York's High-A and Double-A affiliates. Brubaker hasn't thrown a pitch in the majors since 2022 due to injuries, including Tommy John surgery he underwent in April of 2023. He's out of minor-league options, so once his rehab assignment is over, the Yankees will have to either add him to the big-league roster or designate him for assignment.