Brubaker (oblique/elbow) will remain shut down from throwing for 3-to-4 weeks, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The Yankees pulled Brubaker off his rehab assignment Sunday after suffering an oblique strain during his latest minor-league start, and the team confirmed Saturday that it will likely be nearly a month before he restarts his throwing program. He remains without a clear timeline for his return, though a better picture may emerge once he's cleared to throw again.