Brubaker (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Tampa on Wednesday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The 30-year-old is finally ready for game action after a long rehab from Tommy John surgery. Brubaker will be an option for the Yankees' rotation sometime after the All-Star break, but it seems likely that he'll be optioned to the minors initially once he's off the 60-day injured list.