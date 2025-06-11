Brubaker (ribs) struck out six batters and allowed three hits and two walks over 3.2 scoreless innings in his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Making the fifth start of his rehab assignment and his second in a row at the Triple-A level, Brubaker built up to 67 pitches and generated five swings and misses on the day. The right-hander is being stretched out as a starter as he works his way back from the three broken ribs he sustained during spring training, but it's unclear if he'll be installed in the New York rotation once his 30-day rehab window expires and he gets activated from the 60-day injured list. Ryan Yarbrough has performed capably as the Yankees' No. 5 starter over the past month, and Marcus Stroman (knee) is also in the midst of a rehab assignment and will be in consideration for a rotation spot once healthy.