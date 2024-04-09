Soto went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, double and a walk during the Yankees 7-0 win over Miami on Monday.

Soto's second home run as a Yankee came off Marlins' lefty Jesus Luzardo and plated three to put the icing on a six-run fourth inning. The three RBI gives Soto 10 on the young season while the two hits give him five multi-hit efforts and raises his average to .357 through 11 games. Soto's insertion into the two-spot of the lineup has proven thus far to be as potent as the Yankees envisioned when they traded for him from San Diego in the offseason.