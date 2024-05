Soto went 4-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 6-1 win over the White Sox.

The 25-year-old had his best game yet as a Yankee, taking Brad Keller deep in the first and fifth innings. It was Soto's first multi-hit performance, and first long balls, since May 8, and through 47 games on the season he carries a .317/.414/.561 slash line with 11 homers, four steals, 32 runs and 37 RBI.