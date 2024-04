Soto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk during Friday's loss against the Brewers.

Soto went deep against Colin Rea in the first inning to put the Yankees ahead early, but he was unable to score the other two times he reached base Friday, as the Yankees fell short in extra innings. The 25-year-old outfielder has now homered twice in his last three contests and has driven in 23 RBI in just 27 games -- further proof that he is one of the most lethal hitters in the big leagues.