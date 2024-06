Soto went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Soto recently battled a forearm injury, and that may have been bothering him during an eight-game stretch without a homer. He also walked multiple times for the sixth time in 11 contests in June. The outfielder continues to put up superstar numbers with 18 homers, 55 RBI, 58 runs scored, four stolen bases and a .319/.435/.599 slash line over 70 games this season.