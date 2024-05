Soto went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Angels.

Soto has been in the zone lately, going 14-for-39 (.359) with six homers and 12 RBI over his last 10 contests. He's produced five multi-hit efforts in that span. The star outfielder is up to 15 long balls this season, and he's added a .312/.408/.581 slash line, 46 RBI, 40 runs scored, four stolen bases and 11 doubles over 56 contests.