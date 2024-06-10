Share Video

Link copied!

Soto (forearm) "probably" wasn't available Sunday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Soto went through his normal pregame routine in the hopes of entering Sunday's game as a pinch hitter. Manager Aaron Boone indicated after the contest that work went well, but that Soto still wasn't likely to appear. That leaves his status murky heading into Monday's matchup against the Royals.

More News