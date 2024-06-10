Soto (forearm) "probably" wasn't available Sunday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Soto went through his normal pregame routine in the hopes of entering Sunday's game as a pinch hitter. Manager Aaron Boone indicated after the contest that work went well, but that Soto still wasn't likely to appear. That leaves his status murky heading into Monday's matchup against the Royals.
More News
-
Yankees' Juan Soto: Could come off bench Sunday•
-
Yankees' Juan Soto: Remaining on bench Sunday•
-
Yankees' Juan Soto: Feeling better, could hit Sunday•
-
Yankees' Juan Soto: Remains out Saturday•
-
Yankees' Juan Soto: Should avoid injured list•
-
Yankees' Juan Soto: Initial imaging shows inflammation•