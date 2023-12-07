The Padres traded Soto to the Yankees on Wednesday alongside Trent Grisham in exchange for Kyle Higashioka, Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito and Randy Vasquez, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

A massive trade that had been previously reported as "close to being finalized" is now official. Soto will likely serve as New York's primary right fielder, shifting Aaron Judge to center field while the recently-acquired Alex Verdugo mans left field. Soto slashed .275/.410/.519 with 35 homers and 109 RBI last season with the Padres, though the lefty slugger could easily set a new career-best home run total in 2024 thanks to the shallow right-field fence in Yankee Stadium.