Soto (forearm) will start at designated hitter and bat second Monday in Kansas City, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Soto missed the previous three contests with left forearm inflammation but is feeling well enough to return to action for the start of the Yankees' series against the Royals. He will be eased into action at DH and it's possible the team will keep him there for a bit in order to protect his forearm.