Soto went 2-for-4 with a walk, a three-run home run and three total runs scored in Friday's 16-5 rout of the Blue Jays.

The 25-year-old outfielder took Yusei Kikuchi deep in the sixth inning, giving the Yankees their first lead of the game before the floodgates opened late. The long ball was Soto's 20th of the season, and he has 60 RBI through 81 games -- only Aaron Judge (79) and Jose Ramirez (73) have driven in more runs in the American League so far this year.