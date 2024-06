Soto (hand) is starting in right field and batting second Sunday against the Blue Jays.

The 25-year-old was originally slated to sit Sunday and said he may undergo an MRI or CT scan Monday when the Yankees are back in New York, so his late addition to the lineup is a major surprise. It's unclear if Soto will still require any of the medical imaging, but he's apparently feeling well enough to play despite experiencing some pain and weakness in his bruised right hand Saturday.