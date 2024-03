Soto went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Astros.

Soto's first long ball as a Yankee wasn't the most aesthetically pleasing blast, as he slashed one to the opposite field and into the Crawford Boxes. It was a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning, though, which is certainly the most important thing. Soto has reached base in 60 percent of his plate appearances over the first three games of the season.