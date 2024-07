Soto went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 2-1 win against Tampa Bay.

Offense was scarce in the contest, and Soto collected two of New York's six hits. He added a stolen base to boost his fantasy line. The multi-hit game was Soto's first since June 28. He has been pretty quiet so far in July with a .200/.333/.333 slash line, one homer and two RBI over eight contests, though he's also drawn six walks.