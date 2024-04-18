Soto went 3-for-3 with a homer, a double, two total RBI and a pair of walks in Wednesday's 6-4 comeback victory over the Blue Jays.

Soto got the Yankees on the board with a two-out double in the fifth inning, cutting Toronto's lead to 2-1, before smacking a solo homer off Genesis Cabrera in the eighth for the 500th RBI of his career. The 25-year-old Soto has gotten off to a great start in New York -- he's now batting .352 with a 1.055 OPS, four homers and 17 RBI through his first 90 plate appearances this season.