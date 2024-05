Soto went 1-for-3 with a triple and three RBI in Thursday's win over the Angels while also drawing two walks.

Soto walked in his second at-bat before coming around to score on a home run from Aaron Judge. The right fielder would later add a three-RBI triple in the seventh to extend New York's lead, reaching base three times for the second consecutive game. Soto is now up to 24 RBI in the month of May and his 49 RBI on the season have him tied for second in the major leagues with Marcell Ozuna.