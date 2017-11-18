Yankees' Juan Then: Traded to Yankees
Then was traded to the Yankees along with J.P. Sears in exchange for Nick Rumbelow, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Then, who was signed as an international free agent in 2016, began his professional career in the Dominican Summer League last season, compiling a 2.64 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 56:15 K:BB across 13 starts. (61.1 innings). He's just 17 years old.
-
What will Otani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Otani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...